Leanne Manas collects her portrait from Rasta

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

When it comes to Rasta artwork, nothing shocks Mzansi any more. The infamous painter, Rasta, real name Lebani Sirenje, is popularly known for his paintings, which are mostly done at celebrity funerals. He has done portraits of Nelson Mandela‚ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Akhumzi Jezile, HHP, Lundi Tyamara‚ Sfiso Ncwane, Mandoza and Bob Mabena, among others. Though he receives flak each time he unveils his work of art, Rasta doesn't let the criticism get to him. He continues to showcase his work, which always starts a conversation on social media.

Rasta has recently started to do portraits of the living, too.

His recent work includes portraits of President Cyril Ramaphosa, radio and television presenter Lerato Kganyago, power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, actor and musician Sjava and TV personality Palesa Madisakwane.

Last week, Rasta topped the trend list when he honoured news anchor Leanne Manas with a portrait of herself on her 46th birthday.

Manas was chuffed and took to social media to express her gratitude for the kind gesture: “Thank you so much Rasta – I really enjoyed my birthday!!”

But like many South Africans, Manas was confused by the portrait, trying to figure out who it was that Rasta had painted.

The “Morning Live” host asked: “Who’s the lady in the picture? she’s got a very … unique look.”

Tweeps had a field day, blasting Rasta for getting the portrait wrong, but that did not stop Manas from meeting Rasta and collecting her painting.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Manas told her followers that she had visited Rasta’s studios and proudly taken her portrait home.

“I went to visit @officialrastatheartist at his studio in Berea! My painting is safely in her new home 🎨”

Many applauded Manas for showing “humility”, despite the fact that the portrait did not resemble her.

Boitumelom_themakeupartist commented on Instagram, she wrote: “Nchoo Leanne you too kind. Even though the painting looks nothing like you.”

Whally_vh added: “You've just given kindness and self-belief a different meaning on all levels. Well done and may your kind hearted heart touch many many more lives. We, as a collective, need it.”

“Boosting someone’s confidence and craft is such a gift. And it’s free,” wrote Therealmschips.

But tweeps weren’t very encouraging, continuing to drag Rasta. Below are some of the reactions on Twitter.

Why would you go & fetch a stranger and bring it to your home ? 😂 — Takalani Tshabuse 🇿🇦 (@simplyTK) October 19, 2020

Just don't take offense when visitors constantly ask "who is that on the painting" pic.twitter.com/Gq1ij5ACOa — Martin M (@Martin_TheGeek) October 19, 2020

Rasta keeps failing upwards pic.twitter.com/mrarETInbf — P H A P A N Y E 🇿🇦 (@EyeAmKaySway) October 19, 2020

You need to stop encouraging absurdness!! This is not you. I don't understand why Rasta is being endorsed when there are artists who know what they're doing, who do great portraits where you can actual tell who's the person. — AmandaS (@AmandaSity) October 19, 2020