Lebo M gives controversial podcaster a no-holds barred interview

“The Lion King” producer Lebohang ‘Lebo M’ Morake, who was a recent guest on the show with MacG, had the hosts intrigued with his smooth talking and in-depth storytelling. Morake shared stories of love, multiple marriages, his son’s death and orgies.

Story continues below Advertisement

The interview had people hyped up to hear the entire story of various allegations surrounding the death of his son, 14-month-old Thembalethu, more than a decade ago. Morake’s ex-wife and mother of his son, Nandi Ndlovu, had left the baby with a helper. ”At first we thought he drowned but later the autopsy revealed my son was murdered and also sexually violated. I believe now, years later, that her fear has always been the discussion around what happened when this toddler died, and that her negligent role in it would come out, as a result, you have a mother who committed to destroying me publicly with a smear campaign.” said Morake. “Nandi also destroyed my relationship with my son Tshepiso, I don't have any ties with my son right now, our relationship is non-existent. I removed him from everywhere.”

But it was not all serious talk. In a humorous twist, Morake also spilt the tea on his erotic past during his free flow chat on the one-hour and 48 minute podcast. When MacG asked him if he had ever slept with three women in one night, the OG smoothly replied. MacG on Podcast and Chill has a fat chat with Lebo M “Been there, done that, what do you mean three ladies? I produce orgies.”

Story continues below Advertisement