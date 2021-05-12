Lebo Mashile dragged for ‘jumping’ Covid-19 vaccination queue

TV presenter and poet Lebo Mashile has been dragged for getting a Covid-19 vaccine this week while she is not a health-care worker.

According to government regulations around the roll-out of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa, only health-care workers are eligible for a vaccination.

Lebo found herself in hot water with social media users after she took to Twitter to document her experience of getting vaccinated.

Lebo started a Twitter thread by saying that she had been on an emotional roller-coaster leading up to going to the hospital.

“I woke up before dawn to head to Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto to get a vaccine along with front-line health-care workers.

“I am here to share my experiences and raise awareness about the process.

“My heart has been through a roller-coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours,” she said.

She went on further to say that being vaccinated won’t make one immune to the virus but will ensure they don’t end up in hospital.

“I am a mother and a breadwinner.

“I have an extended family network that depends on me.

“I am also the one most likely to bring Covid home because I have the most interactions with people outside.

“I need to be around to raise my kids and take care of the people I love most,” she said.

While Lebo went on to detail her experience, many tweeps started asking how she was able to ‘jump’ the queue before other health-care workers and those over 60 years of age.

According to Lebo, she qualifies because of her work with the African Alliance.

“For those asking how I qualified: I have been working with @Afri_Alliance on how to use social media to motivate people to get vaccinated.

“African Alliance has been working tirelessly for the past year to ensure that marginalised people in SA get access to vaccines” she tweeted.

“African Alliance is a health advocacy organisation.

“These are the people who have been fighting to make sure that the same people who have had their bodies used in vaccine trials in this country, namely poor black people, are able to get the vaccine”, she continued.

Her explanation did not seem to sit well with people who continued to accuse her of jumping the queue and being selfish.

Is this a paid post because it makes me sick . Teacher across the country are yet to be vaccinated mara Lena ka gore le special you can just vaccinated whenever you want. Stop being selfish. https://t.co/sm2Dhve6CM — MOLOKO (@Moloko_RM) May 12, 2021

My own mother is an elderly person with illnesses that make her vulnerable. I am not saying I deserve the vaccine more than her or any other vulnerable person. I got vaccinated so that I could speak about my experience with authority and support the work that is being done. https://t.co/xJqPQ2SjG2 — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) May 12, 2021

This actually pisses me off because my mom is a front line worker who is still not vaccinated even though she registered for it. @DrZweliMkhize what actually is happening here? https://t.co/2g497SebUX — Khathide (@CeePee_k) May 12, 2021

While people called her selfish for putting herself before other vulnerable citizens, Lebo said: “The current definition of health care workers has been expanded to include admin and support staff.

“I qualify as a communications partner to @Afri_Alliance.

“The definition also includes receptionists, gardeners, cleaning staff, and funeral workers in the health industry and more.”