Lebo Mashile gives suggestion to incentivise SA men to get vaccine jab

Poet Lebo Mashile gave an interesting suggestion to incentivise South African men into getting vaccinated. Over the weekend, “Power Weekend Breakfast” host Pabi Moloi asked why men in the country are reluctant to seek out medical help.

“So my wonderful brothers, man friends.... why won't you go to the doctor? What is it that stops you from seeking help?” Responding to the post, the TV presenter mentioned that most of the statistics for HIV about men were based on women. Furthermore, she stated that (cishet) men are healthier and live longer when they are with women.

She ended the post by saying that women need to make access to sex conditional on their male partners being vaccinated and adhering to Covid regulations. For years HIV stats in SA for men have largely been based on women, especially pregnant women, testing. Men with women are healthier & live longer. For our own sake, women need to normalize making pumpum access conditional on getting a vaccine & general COVID regulation adherence https://t.co/0AM543Bzt1 — Lebogang Mashile (@lebomashile) August 15, 2021 To which Moloi replied: “#NoVaxNoSex” #NoVaxNoSex https://t.co/AVD6UKThyh — Peng Ting Pabi Moloi (@PabiMoloi) August 15, 2021 Last week, the Department of Health shared vaccine stats showing that South African women account for 60% of the total population of those who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Department of Health has appealed to men to register for the vaccine. Earlier this year Mashile was roasted online for “jumping the vaccine queue”. That was before the government opened vaccination for the 35+ cohort.

Mashile found herself in hot water with social media users after she took to Twitter to document her experience of getting vaccinated. She started a Twitter thread by saying that she had been on an emotional roller-coaster leading up to going to the hospital. “I woke up before dawn to head to Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto to get a vaccine along with front-line health-care workers.

“I am here to share my experiences and raise awareness about the process. “My heart has been through a roller-coaster of emotions in the last 24 hours,” she said. While Mashile went on to detail her experience, many tweeps started asking how she was able to “jump” the queue before other healthcare workers and those over 60 years of age.