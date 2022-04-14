Lebohang Motsoeli says goodbye to sports broadcasting

Popular sport presenter, Lebohang Motsoeli has decided to take a step back from sports broadcasting almost 20 years later to focus on running a nursing school. Motsoeli who is well known for presenting “Sport on SABC1” and Metro FM’s “Sports with Lebo M” took to Twitter to let her fans know that she will no longer be behind the mic, but rather running her “Future Nurses Nursing School”, an accredited nursing institution in Germiston, with excellence and diligence.

The nursing school is one of only two black-owned in the country. She posted on Twitter: “Thank you for the ride. It’s been almost 20 years as a sports broadcaster. And what an incredible time it’s been. “My journey ends here for now. I’ve had the best time of my life. Broke the glass ceiling and was a ”first“ on many memorable moments including a Fifa World Cup.

“Thank you for the support and cheering me on in an industry where women are seen and not heard. “I became a qualified coach and achieved my post-grad with Fifa, all because of my passion for sport. “My chapter as a broadcaster is complete. My focus now is running FNNS with excellence and diligence.

Thank you All for making my Sports Broadcasting career magical❤️🙏🏾#TimeToMoveOn pic.twitter.com/BbKgd3hm73 — LEBOHANG MOTSOELI (@LeboMotsoeli) April 13, 2022 The broadcaster’s career skyrocketed in 2010 during the World Cup matches. She was the only South African broadcaster to co-host a World Cup programme for Eurosport alongside former Arsenal boss, Arsen Wenger and Cameroonian former professional footballer, Roger Milla. Motsoeli fans thanked her for her contribution to the sports industry and wished her well on her next chapter. @SinesiphoMali commented: “Ohh @LeboMotsoeli we created great memories together in Studio, never a dull moment even off air, wishing you everything of the best in your new journey my sister. Stay shining ✨💫”.

