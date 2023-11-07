Lebohang Mpyana’s memorial service to be held at Joburg Theatre

Details of actress and comedian Lebohang Mpyana, famously known as ‘Khelina’ from Mzansi Magic’s ‘DiepCity,’ memorial service have been released. The actress died after a short illness which her family confirmed in a statement.

“Lebo died after a short illness. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers in this time of bereavement. Memorial service and funeral service details will follow,” read the statement. Her family announced that her life will be celebrated at a memorial service in her hometown at the Library Gardens Auditorium in Polokwane on Wednesday, November 8.

“Through her art, she touched many souls and left an ineffaceable mark. Her creativity will live on in the beauty she left behind… Let's come together to commemorate a life well lived.” Mpyana’s memory will also be celebrated in Johannesburg by the Black Brain family. “Together, we will pay tribute to Lebohang's beautiful spirit that enriched our lives.