Lee Thompson joins fitness lifestyle show ‘5 Colour Fitness’

Hit fitness lifestyle show, “5 Colour Fitness”, is back with season eight and there are two new exciting additions to the line-up of fitness fanatics. Lee Thompson, popularly known as South Africa’s first bachelor on M-Net’s “The Bachelor SA” and Olympian javelin thrower, Rocco van Rooyen, have been added to the cast of fitness gurus.

Thompson, a fitness instructor, businessman, model and all-round hotty, shared the news on his Instagram page with a short video and caption that read: “I’m super excited to announce that I’ve joined the @fha_fitnesshealthactive team!🥇_ Be on the look out on @supersporttv for new #5ColourFitness episodes! 📺 _ I hope you enjoyed my #NewYearsEve message and that you put it to practice in 2022.💥”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 𝗟𝗘𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗢𝗠𝗣𝗦𝗢𝗡 (@leethompson52) “Survivor SA: Island of Secrets” contestant and Olympian javelin thrower, Rocco van Rooyen, will also join the show. Thompson, with his ready-to-go six pack, said: “I saw it as a great platform for me to use my health and fitness knowledge to coach, motivate and encourage people who are looking to make that positive change to their lives,” said Thompson.

Viewers are in for a sweaty workout as returning trainers include Anver Alexander, Lelani Loots, Talitha Jacobs, Lucas Mthenjane, Lucky Fadzi, Aidren Chako, JP van der Schyff, Aretha Bauwens, and Angela Gresham, each offering something unique and exciting for at-home fitness fundis. ’5 Colour Fitness’ cast. Picture: Supplied. This season viewers can also expect top fashion tips, as the trainers go from fitness to fashion in their ‘Style Mode’ wardrobes. Season eight is shot against the breathtaking backdrop of the African Savannah in the Kapama Private Game Reserve in Limpopo, which hosts 40 wildlife species, including the Big 5.