Legacy of the forgotten people to be unpacked on SABC2’s ‘The Khoekhoe Saga’

“The Khoekhoe Saga”, a new 7-part series on SABC2, will unpack the history of the Khoekhoe nation. It is set to debut on January 8 and is presented by Rehane Abrahams and Jolene Martin. For many years they were believed to be extinct, wiped out by disease, a myth perpetuated by the colonial powers and the apartheid regime.

This landmark series uses a modern interpretation of historical records by historians, rock art, and excavations from archaeologists to reveal a new narrative. It’s a story of the survival of one of the oldest cultures in the world, which faced an unexpected threat to its way of life in 1652 when the Dutch East India Company set up a refreshment station at the Cape. The series affords the Khoekhoe herders a platform to tell their story from their perspective.

Abrahams spends time with descendants of the Hessequas and takes a countrywide journey to trace the trek of the Griquas. She finally arrives in Kokstad, where she meets descendants of those that made the journey more than a hundred years ago. Meanwhile, Martin takes a trip deep into Namaqualand to explore the ancient art of storytelling in Kommaggas and meets some interesting characters. The film traces the origins of the Khoekhoe in Northern Botswana and their distribution all over Southern Africa. It also explains the difference between the Khoekhoe and the San (Bushmen).

