Legendary actor Louis van Niekerk has died

Eighty seven-year-old South African theatre and TV legend Louis van Niekerk has died. The veteran actor succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday, February 7 around 5.15pm at the Netcare Milpark Hospital, Johannesburg.

The industry stalwart was best known for his roles in TV series like the popular yesteryear soapie, “Egoli: Place of Gold”, and, more recently, “Getroud Met Rugby”, as well as in movies like “Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom” and “The Fourth Reich“. He also acted in classical theatre stage productions by Shakespeare. Sandi Schultz, a close family friend, confirmed van Niekerk’s death.

“A short while ago he became ill, but was well taken care off by his doctor at Netcare Milpark Hospital. He spent a further two weeks there before he passed away peacefully yesterday, around 5.15pm,” said Schultz. Louis van Niekerk. Picture: Marinus Haakman. She said unlike the rest of his friends and industry colleagues, she knew Van Niekerk not as an actor, but as a father, grandfather and dear friend. “He was a man who loved his family. When I first met him I was intimidated because he was an icon and he did not tolerate any fools, but I soon realised that he had the biggest and softest heart with a great sense of humour,” said Schultz.

Schultz urged those who wanted to donate flowers to instead send cash donations to the Theatre Benevolent Fund (TBF). “Louis would have loved if donations where made to the TBF in lieu of flowers.” Barry Snow, chairman of the TBF, the only arts and entertainment charitable fund in South Africa, which van Niekerk was a part of in the 60s until a few years ago, said that Van Niekerk was deeply concerned for people in the industry.

“He was greatly concerned for those in the industry who needed help and until recently would send us names of people who needed the help. He also visited actors regularly to check up on them. “Although he was a ‘gruff’ man who took no prisoners, he was a caring man with a lot of empathy,” said Snow. “He will be sadly missed; people looked up to him,” he added.

Award-winning actress, writer and director Lizz Meiring described van Niekerk as an “absolute legend”. “He was a great performer who played great roles. He was versatile in both classic Shakespearean and modern roles. “He had an incredibly beautiful voice and was strong and tall. He was able to engage with his audience, which is a rare quality these days.