Leigh-Anne Williams reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star

The cat’s out of the bag. Leigh-Anne Williams is reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star Ben Ungermann.

According to the Australian Woman’s Day magazine, the South African radio and TV presenter has had a secret long-distance relationship with ice-cream boss Ben for the past 14 months already.

The two have been jetsetting and rendezvousing at exotic locations around the world recently - and this probably explains why Leigh-Anne, 37, abruptly quit her job as a presenter on SABC3’s Expresso late last year after eight years on the show.

Ben, 34, met Leigh-Anne in 2017 when he came to Cape Town to give cooking demos, after finding fame on the reality TV cooking show.

Woman’s Day says: "The chemistry between the two was instant when he appeared on Leigh-Anne’s afternoon show on Good Hope FM, where she told the father of three that he was 'very easy on the eyes'.