South African radio and TV presenter Leigh Anne Williams File picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency
Leigh-Anne Williams reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star

By Staff reporter Time of article published 2h ago

The cat’s out of the bag. Leigh-Anne Williams is reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star Ben Ungermann.

According to the Australian Woman’s Day magazine, the South African radio and TV presenter has had a secret long-distance relationship with ice-cream boss Ben for the past 14 months already.

The two have been jetsetting and rendezvousing at exotic locations around the world recently - and this probably explains why Leigh-Anne, 37, abruptly quit her job as a presenter on SABC3’s Expresso late last year after eight years on the show.

Ben, 34, met Leigh-Anne in 2017 when he came to Cape Town to give cooking demos, after finding fame on the reality TV cooking show.

Woman’s Day says: "The chemistry between the two was instant when he appeared on Leigh-Anne’s afternoon show on Good Hope FM, where she told the father of three that he was 'very easy on the eyes'.

The lovebirds have since enjoyed a whirlwind romance, flying to honeymoon destinations around the globe, including spending last New Year’s Eve at an Indonesian resort.

1 year. ❤

At the time, Leigh-Anne posted a shot of them with a heart emoji and the caption "1 year" on March 19 to mark their special anniversary.

Ben posted a heart emoji and the word "forever".

A month later they were in Ben’s hometown of Melbourne, where Leigh-Anne showed off a diamond engagement ring, prompting friends to congratulate the couple.

Last week Leigh-Anne, who is back in Cape Town, wished Ben a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him “one of the kindest, most beautiful and caring human beings I know”.

