Leigh-Anne Williams reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star
The cat’s out of the bag. Leigh-Anne Williams is reportedly engaged to MasterChef Australia star Ben Ungermann.
According to the Australian Woman’s Day magazine, the South African radio and TV presenter has had a secret long-distance relationship with ice-cream boss Ben for the past 14 months already.
The two have been jetsetting and rendezvousing at exotic locations around the world recently - and this probably explains why Leigh-Anne, 37, abruptly quit her job as a presenter on SABC3’s Expresso late last year after eight years on the show.
Ben, 34, met Leigh-Anne in 2017 when he came to Cape Town to give cooking demos, after finding fame on the reality TV cooking show.
Woman’s Day says: "The chemistry between the two was instant when he appeared on Leigh-Anne’s afternoon show on Good Hope FM, where she told the father of three that he was 'very easy on the eyes'.
The lovebirds have since enjoyed a whirlwind romance, flying to honeymoon destinations around the globe, including spending last New Year’s Eve at an Indonesian resort.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Leigh-Anne Williams (@leighanne_will) on
At the time, Leigh-Anne posted a shot of them with a heart emoji and the caption "1 year" on March 19 to mark their special anniversary.
Ben posted a heart emoji and the word "forever".
A month later they were in Ben’s hometown of Melbourne, where Leigh-Anne showed off a diamond engagement ring, prompting friends to congratulate the couple.
Last week Leigh-Anne, who is back in Cape Town, wished Ben a happy birthday on Instagram, calling him “one of the kindest, most beautiful and caring human beings I know”.
IOLView this post on Instagram
A whole birthday boy!!! Who loves 'KAAPSTAD'! To one of the kindest, most beautiful and caring human beings I know. Happy Birthday @ben_ungermann!!! Wishing you an amazing and blessed day! May you receive all the love that you've always shown those around and may you always be blessed in everything you do. Sending you birthday hugs all the way from SA. Happy Happy Happy Birthday. Show him some SA love fam❤🎂🎉🎉🎊🎊
A post shared by Leigh-Anne Williams (@leighanne_will) on