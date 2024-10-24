Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe to host SAFTAs

The South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) have announced that seasoned media personalities Lerato Kganyago and Skhumba Hlophe will host the awards ceremony, which are scheduled to take place this weekend. Presenters Kat Sinivasan and Nomalanga Shozi will host the SAFTAs18 Red Carpet show. Kuhle Adams and Christopher Jaftha will host the SAFTAs18 Craft Awards Ceremony on Friday.

Both Adams and Shozi have been nominated in the Best Presenter category which is up for public voting. The very best in South African film and television, will be honoured on Saturday. Gwydion Beynon and Phathutshedzo Makwarela’s Tshedza Pictures, has been dominating Mzansi screens, leads the pack for achievements by production houses with 29 nominations for productions such as “Outlaws” and “Gqeberha: The Empire”.

“The River” which aired its sixth and final season this February, scored 11 nominations. The telenovela's lead actress and executive producer Sindi Dlathu, has received two nominations for The River, making her a nominee across all six seasons. Tshepo, Katleho and Rethabile Ramaphakela’s Burnt Onion Productions received 22 nominations for projects such as “Miseducation" which received 10 nominations and "Entangled” which received three. This year’s theme, “Back to Basics, Celebrating South Africa’s Golden Narratives” (Back to Basics), sees the SAFTAs18 focus on celebrating the fundamental pillars of creativity, quality and excellence that have shaped the industry since its inception.