Lerato Kganyago clears Tebogo Thobejane of having an affair with her husband

Award-winning TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago is back on daily TV as a presenter on SABC Sport’s “Good Morning Qatar”. Instead of that news being the talk of the town; her recent Instagram Live, where she spoke about Tebogo Thobejane and shared her thoughts on the actress and podcaster, has got tongues wagging.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am not scared of Tebogo Thobejane. She must not even think about coming for me because she knows I’ve got those recordings. “To think I always felt sorry for her when they were always bullying her. She is a very vile human being. She knows exactly what she did in my marriage,” Kganyago said. The clip of the video, which has been circulated on social media, has left people wasting no time adding their two cents.

The cryptic live fuelled speculation on whether Thobejane had anything to do with her recent split from her husband Thami Ndlala. @sewelankoana said on Twitter: “Lerato Kganyago says Tebogo Thobejane is the reason her marriage ended.Tebogo is f****** her husband.” Did Tebogo Thobejane meddle in Lerato Kganyago’s marriage?? Heeehhh I wonder pic.twitter.com/jnMBLP0CJn — Nokuphila Khanyile🇿🇦 (@NokuphilaKhany1) November 19, 2022 Speaking to “TshisaLIVE”, Kganyago said that there was no said “affair” and it was just speculation.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The thing about an affair, I don’t know where it’s coming from. It’s not from me. I think it’s just people making things up about whatever, but I definitely know that my husband did not have an affair with Tebogo.” Thobejane addressed the speculation on her Instagram stories after her name trended on social media. “I do not think the things that are said under the comments section are about me – and Lerato’s private life is necessary.

Story continues below Advertisement