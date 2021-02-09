Lerato Kganyago co-signs MacG’s issues with 'Black Twitter'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Local media personality Lerato Kganyago has co-signed controversial podcaster MacG’s comments about Black Twitter in a recently episode of “Podcast & Chill”. During the episode MacG, Sol Phenduka, and the Ghost Lady discussed everything that happened following them being called out for their transphobic and queerphobic comments on the show. The team faced a backlash when they were called out for comments made on the show two weeks ago, so they issued an apology and had local queer pioneer Yaya Mavundla on the show. While things calmed down following that episode, things became heated on Twitter this week. Initially, MacG again rubbed people the wrong way after his misogynistic rant against Thando Thabethe.

He said: “We don’t promote violence, we are not killing people; we made one mistake in over 200 episodes and we are getting crucified.”

Along with his team, MacG unpacked the purpose of cancel culture and how Twitter users should be held accountable for the tweets directed at him and his team.

The visibly bitter podcaster then spoke about selective outrage and how celebrities, who expressed their disappointment at the comments he made, were doing so to trend and “for likes”. One such celebrity being Thando.

“These celebrities jump on because they just want to trend and jump on whatever outrage is happening at the time.

“What the f**** is Thando doing. I run across her numbers for her podcast the other day and I wish I could unsee that; they are horrible. It just shows that nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

“She must just take her nudes and post them on Instagram, nobody gives a f***. That’s why 5FM demoted her to the graveyard slot, because she is a scam,” he said.

MacG also complained that Black Twitter is to blame for ending people’s careers, specifically Black men. Using their recent situation as an example, he insinuated that some people only used outrage for clout.

Kganyago seems to agree with him and posted “MacG is telling the truth about ’black Twitter’“.

MacG is telling the truth about “black Twitter”. — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) February 9, 2021

She goes on to reply to a twitter user that said that MacG “created a platform and the opportunity to change the narrative about black people, and we chose violence.”

To which she replied and said: “Breaks my heart every day! We are so powerful when we are united.“

Breaks my heart everyday! We are so powerful when we are united .... https://t.co/N95urrpfnF — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) February 9, 2021

Many Twitter users were unhappy with her comments and shared their thoughts online.

Lerato picked a pitiful hill. All that for a phobic, misogynist? She could have sat there and ate her food. To me, you can’t side with a known bigot on anything and not be a bigot yourself. — 🪐🧸 (@tallchihuahua) February 9, 2021

black people are allowed to be destructive towards other black people (re: women & the LGBT+ community) but it’s the black people who call them out that are the real destructive ones. got it 👍🏾 https://t.co/RAT9vwhuvk — foyin 🍯 (@foyinog) February 9, 2021

Then call them out! You have the platform so use it. Tell us all the people in ur industry who get away with homophobia, transphobia & mysogyny.



Tell us who we need to deplatform unless your position isn't actually mean to promote fairness but to defend a bigot.



Give us names. https://t.co/PIcrLed0da — Sisa (@Titan_baddie) February 9, 2021

This is always the narrative from public figures viewpoint. Holding you accountable for fallacious politics or overall problematic slants means people want to tear you down. Believe you me, every celebrity believes he's "telling the truth" https://t.co/OHlZSkH4IG — Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) February 9, 2021

I see Lerato Kganyago as a glorified YTuber has gone in the defence of a fellow YTuber with a failed career in the entertainment industry. A rat is a rat is a rat. — Ntombiyo Mgqashiyo (@yomgqashiyo) February 9, 2021