Local radio personality Lerato Kganyago has shed some light or her new man and killed the Naked DJ rumours.
After much speculation, Kganyago finally cleared the air regarding rumours that she was dating Naked DJ in an interview with Drum Magazine.
Speaking to the publication, she admitted that her and Naked DJ were only trolling their followers with the "mind games" they were playing.
She stated that they are just "close friends" and that she doesn't even have a "small crush" on him.
Furthermore, she also revealed that she has a new man and that he's not in the entertainment industry.