Lerato Kganyago heartbroken over East London tragedy where at least 20 young people died

DJ, radio and TV presenter Lerato Kganyago is one of the few celebrities who have taken to social media to address the recent tragedy in East London. At least 20 children died in the early hours of Sunday at Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park.

Kganyago took to her social media platforms and posted a heartfelt message of condolences to the families affected by the deaths. “To the mothers, the fathers, sisters, brothers, friends and everyone who has been directly touched by this tragedy, my deepest condolences,” wrote Kganyago. She went on to share how East London holds a special place in her heart, having encountered many inspiring young people from the Eastern Cape city.

“EL holds a special place in my heart. I have met many incredible and inspiring young people from eMonti. I’m truly heartbroken by what has happened. Ndi lilisana nani bazali base Monti. Tutwini,” read her post. It is alleged that the youngsters, some as young as 13, had gathered for a “pens down” party signalling the end of the second school term. Teargas was allegedly sprayed into the crowd and youngsters scrambled to get out, leading to a stampede. Police said 17 bodies were found inside the building. It was later established that two more people died at a local clinic, one died en route to hospital and another died in hospital. Nine of the dead were female, while 12 were male.

Experts have been called in to support the provincial team investigating the circumstances around the event. Police have since registered an inquest into the death of the young people. It has since been reported that the Eastern Cape Liquor Board revoked the tavern owner’s liquor licence and has vowed to open a criminal case Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu has sent his condolences to the families of the dead.