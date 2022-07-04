Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Lerato Kganyago hits back at controversial blogger

Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

Media personality and businesswoman Lerato Kganyago is seething with rage after controversial blogger Musa Khawula called her the “lite” version of Queen B, Bonang Matheba.

Taking to Twitter recently, Khawula wrote: “Bonang Lite at the #DurbanJuly”, with a picture of Kganyago dressed to attend the HollywoodBets Durban July.

In another tweet Khawula mentioned that Kganyago had replaced Matheba at most of her jobs, after Matheba’s leave. He gave examples of “Live Amp” and Metro FM’s “The Bridge”.

More on this

Taking huge offence to the tweets, Kganyago came hard at Khawula, asking him to not be disrespectful. She even pulled out personal files on Khawula from years ago, stating that he has a criminal record and hides in his grandmother’s basement.

“Criticise but don’t disrespect me @MusaKhawula. Many years ago I let you slide with your bullying and you KNOW who had sent you. You’ve got criminal charges from 2013, of Drug Trafficking, robbery, you’ve BEEN convicted (Just to name a few) to deal with,” read her tweet.

The thread continued: “Your 2 ID Numbers won’t hide who you are! Tweeting VILE things about people from your grandmother’s back room, KZN, isn’t as big as you think. You and your celeb friend tried to make my life uncomfortable, and I told you I will get you! @MusaKhawula IM NOT THE ONE!”

She added: “I will unravel you and every journalist that’s feeding you information about people. I bother no one, make your point don’t disrespect me. @MusaKhawula Have a blessed Sunday,” tweeted Kganyago.

After all that Kganyago said, Khawula seemed uninterested. He stuck to his guns and wrote: “i said what i said, bonang lite.”

@Khomots78367860 commented: “@MusaKhawula 😂😂😂😂😂😂 if "I don't care" was a person”.

And @lucky_dybala wrote: “This one he doesn’t fold. Even if they promise to sue him.”

