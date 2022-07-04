Lerato Kganyago hits back at controversial blogger

In another tweet Khawula mentioned that Kganyago had replaced Matheba at most of her jobs, after Matheba’s leave. He gave examples of “Live Amp” and Metro FM’s “The Bridge”.

remember when bonang was at live amp? guess who to her job right after?



do you also remember when bonang left her job on metro fm doing the bridge? babes guess who took that job?



guess who will replace bonang at any other job that she leaves?



bonang lite,



xo xo,

gossip girl — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 3, 2022

Taking huge offence to the tweets, Kganyago came hard at Khawula, asking him to not be disrespectful. She even pulled out personal files on Khawula from years ago, stating that he has a criminal record and hides in his grandmother’s basement.

“Criticise but don’t disrespect me @MusaKhawula. Many years ago I let you slide with your bullying and you KNOW who had sent you. You’ve got criminal charges from 2013, of Drug Trafficking, robbery, you’ve BEEN convicted (Just to name a few) to deal with,” read her tweet.

Criticize but don’t disrespect me @MusaKhawula many years ago I let you slide with your bullying and you KNOW who had sent you. You’ve got criminal charges from 2013, of Drug Trafficking, robbery, you’ve BEEN convicted (Just to name a few) to deal with. — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 3, 2022

The thread continued: “Your 2 ID Numbers won’t hide who you are! Tweeting VILE things about people from your grandmother’s back room, KZN, isn’t as big as you think. You and your celeb friend tried to make my life uncomfortable, and I told you I will get you! @MusaKhawula IM NOT THE ONE!”