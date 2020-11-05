Lerato Kganyago isn’t here for 'industry girls' who inherit beef

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Media personality Lerato Kganyago isn’t here for people in the entertainment industry taking on their friends’ beef – specifically women. Taking to her Twitter page, Kganyago responded to Twitter user @ItsKhutsoR who posted: “If you dislike someone , dislike them alone. “Don’t involve or recruit others to join your cause.” In the quote tweet she said: “Wish I could tag a few...“ Wish I could tag a few... https://t.co/3zDYsPjFry — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 3, 2020 Another user added to conversation and said: “Heh!! And they are some that do it willingly so!!😭😭people be inheriting beef outchea kore yhoo.”

To which Kganyago emphasised that this was especially prevalent with the women in her industry and it’s as if “they to school for it”.

Especially my industry girls!!! They went to school for it https://t.co/4m5sN6OjjA — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 4, 2020

Celebrity beef is nothing new in Mzansi. AKA and Cassper Nyovest have been in ongoing rivalry for the last couple of years.

Which has put many of their mutual industry friends and collaborators in awkward positions, since fans constantly want them to pick a side.

Riky Rick is one of the unfortunate souls dragged into their on-going beef.

In a Twitter thread he posted in May, the “Sondela” rapper explained that their ongoing twars are “draining the life out of the (rap/hip hop) culture”.

The “Boss Zonke” hitmaker said that he did not approve of Supa Mega taking digs at Mufasa because even though they have not been on the best terms, Riky still had love for Cassper, his family and his team. Riky said he gains no joy from watching anyone attacking the “Move For Me” rapper.

This comes after AKA insulted Cassper's parents in a tweet.

The “Sidlukotini” rapper went on to explain that he was not taking sides but rather wanted to see everyone win, create a legacy and find the right formula for success.