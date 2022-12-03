Lerato Kganyago reminds tweeps that she’s 'somebody's wife', demands respect

Award-winning TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago recently took to Twitter to address a few naysayers who had plenty to say about her being a presenter on SABC Sport’s “Good Morning Qatar”. Kganyago was dragged by tweeps who felt that she was not suitable enough to be hosting the show.

The conversation comes after a video clip of a rehearsal of a SuperSport show went viral. The video showed the presenter Tshepang ‘Twiggy’ Mollison calling Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo a “p***”. @ANqobela tweeted, "bo @Leratokganyago she knows nothing about soccer.... bashimane eya." Skang nyela jou moer. Do your research about where I started with the sport shows. You guys drag my name anywhere and everywhere, because you want nothing good for me! — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 30, 2022 Kganyago began her hosting duties on “Good Morning Qatar” in November. The show covers all things surrounding the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This is not her first time hosting a show in this format, in 2014, she hosted “Good Morning Brazil”. In her response, Kganyago lambasted the tweep. "Skang nyela jou moer. Do your research about where I started with the sport shows. You guys drag my name anywhere and everywhere, because you want nothing good for me!"

When one tweep asked Kganyago why she is so easily provoked by the things people say about her online, Kganyago pointed out that while she doesn't mind people making their own point, they shouldn't disrespect her as she is “somebody's wife”. "Nah! You guys are disrespectful, make your point, but don’t disrespect me. I’m somebody’s Wife. Nobody speaks about Mmage like that. You guys must know your boundaries," she tweeted. Nah! You guys are disrespectful, make your point, but don’t disrespect me. I’m somebody’s Wife. Nobody speaks about Mmage like that. You guys must know your boundaries. — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) November 30, 2022 Tweeps did not miss the opportunity to roast Kganyago for adding that she is “somebody’s wife”, especially after the report earlier this year, by City Press in which Kganyago stated that she had left the home that she shared with her husband Thami Ndlala.

