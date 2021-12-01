Lerato Kganyago tells her side of what happened to DJ Zinhle's invitation to her wedding

The seat on “Podcast and Chill” with MacG has special powers as somehow the celebrity guests always manage to spill the juiciest tea. Local radio host Lerato Kganyago, during her interview on the podcast, made sure to give viewers some tea to sip on.

During the almost two-hour episode the Metro FM radio host spoke about her career, moments of her life that have played out in the media and some of the hottest topics in South African entertainment. The well-known Mzansi personality for the interview was dressed in shades of pink and rocked her blonde wig as she tackled the hot seat on the podcast. One of the topics addressed on the topic were DJ Zinhle’s recent remarks pertaining to Lerato.

Lerato and the “Umlilo” hitmaker are known to be friends, however, at her “wedding” Zinhle was not in attendance. The “Siyabonga” producer, in an interview with Toke Makinwa on the new Honey Africa TV talk show “Talk with Toke Makinwa”, was asked why she was not at her friend's special occasion. Zinhle told host Toke that she did not know about the wedding and revealed that she was not invited.

Lerato caught wind of the trailer for the interview and shared her feelings on the matter. She clarified that Zinhle was invited and said she felt her response was a "half truth". “"That left a very bad taste in my mouth because Zinhle she’s a sister to me. I was disappointed with the fact that she actually even answered that question,” said Lerato.

"At that time because my friendship with all the other girls was like just a bit of fish, she was the only one I invited, because she is my girl and I've always been loyal to her and I'll always be loyal to her," she went on to say.



The former "Project Runway SA" host explained that Zinhle was sent a DM with the invitation but no response was received and the silence was taken by Lerato as a sign that she was not coming. "What I wanna say is her and I have gone through so much and as a friend I've been so loyal to her, and she respects friendships and ex friendships that much that when she answered the question, I was like now you are opening up a can of worms, and you are telling your side of the story, and it's like half truth, and now people are gonna start speculating, and we are trying to be in a good space as friends because nobody is perfect."