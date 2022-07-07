Media personality Lerato Kganyago took to her Instagram stories to thank those who have shown her support following her heated exchange with controversial gossip-monger Musa Khawula. Kganyago recently revealed to her followers how she had been going through an emotionally tough time, due to some of the gossip stirrer’s actions.

Story continues below Advertisement

And I’m assuming the emotional abuse that this boy has put me through doesn’t count because I’m not your fave? MAM you need to relax! TO HELL with being MOTHER if it means me being harassed like this. https://t.co/DmW0jCd9Gv — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 5, 2022 After years of being bullied in the industry, she reached her ceiling with the insults, more so after Khawula called her “Bonang Lite”. remember when bonang was at live amp? guess who to her job right after?



do you also remember when bonang left her job on metro fm doing the bridge? babes guess who took that job?



guess who will replace bonang at any other job that she leaves?



bonang lite,



xo xo,

gossip girl — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 3, 2022 The Metro FM host explained on her stories that she had become used to fighting battles alone but the support she received from the public these past few days, reminded her that she has people in her corner. “Thank you all so much. I love you all for keeping me in your prayers, I’m so used to fighting battles alone, forgetting that I have a bunch of people holding my hand and that really me, (sic)” she wrote.

Lerato Kganyago thanks supporters for being in her corner during feud with controversial blogger. Picture: Screenshot Instagram @leratokganyago Since Kganyago revealed that she suffered a lot of pain because of Khawula and his yet to be revealed celebrity friend, many have publicly shown her support. The DJ, in a series of tweets, hit back at Khawula after he accused her of going after Bonang’s old jobs. She called for the blogger not to disrespect her during their twar, as it became evident that these two go way back with their encounters dating back to 2013.

Story continues below Advertisement

“You made my life HELL in 2013. You pushed a narrative about me many years ago! NOT TODAY!” said Kganyago in part. So you sitting there really making all this up because you KNOW the heat from the police is on YOU? Pending cases got you worked up NOW! I’ve rattled you, and WONT STOP! You going to JAIL! You made my life HELL in 2013. You pushed a narrative about me many years ago! NOT TODAY! https://t.co/n0TO8nCuX2 — leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 5, 2022 Khawula is not one to be fazed by a celebrity taking him on, as he continued referring to Kganyago as “Bonang lite”. The former “Project Runway” host is just one of the names on his hit-list, which includes Minnie Dlamini, DJ Sbu, Ayanda Thabethe and Mihlali Ndamase.

Story continues below Advertisement