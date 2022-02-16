Lerato Kganyago’s Valentine’s Day celebration takes the cake

Metro FM DJ and entrepreneur Lerato Kganyago has to be one of, if not, the most spoilt woman in Mzansi. Her husband, businessman Thami Ndlela, always surprises her with OTT gifts for anything the couple celebrate.

Last Valentine’s Day, he booked out the entire Soccer City Stadium and got award-winning artist Zonke to give them a private performance during their dinner. This year “The Bridge” host posted a short video of how she was swept of her feet this past Valentine’s Day – and it takes the cake! In the video Kganyago was blindfolded and transported in a top of the range black Mercedes-Benz G-wagon to an unknown location where she witnessed helicopters hovering over her head.

“Red rose petals were scattered on the floor and a balloon wall blocked off her next gift. As Kganyago pulled out the covers – a top of the range black Mercedes-Benz awaited her. “As if that isn’t enough, Kganyago also cut the ribbon to her new luxury boutique hotel and spa named @12onhillel with a restaurant named Amour. In the post caption she wrote: “You know my pain you know my JOY. Thank You ❤️”.

Kganyago's fans and industry friends took to the comments to pass their wellwishes and bask in her joy. Actress Bawinile Ntshaba commented: "Oh wow Lerato… you are deserving of all the good things that have come and still coming your way. ❤️🔥🙌🙌🙌". While Refilwe Modiselle said: "This is soooo beautiful baby maaaaan. I'm chopping onions knowing how much you deserve all this. God is faithful @leratokganyago! 😭❤️🙏🏻🕯️✨".