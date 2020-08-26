Lerato Moloi reveals interim protection order against her has been dismissed

The last few days have not been easy for model and actress Lerato Moloi but there seems to be a glimmer of hope for the star. Lerato made headlines this week when she addressed rape allegations she made against Mongezi ‘Tol Ass Mo’ Mahlangu. Lerato accused the comedian of sexual assault and rape which she said happened while they worked on a TV production together. Since then she has revealed that an interim protection order against her has been dismissed. In a statement released through her lawyers, Lerato said that she will not be silenced. “For many years, I have been battling to find the courage and support to speak up against a number of acts of violence which have happened to me.

“In 2014, I was sexually assaulted and raped by Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu while working on a television production in Paarl, Western Cape.

“For numerous reasons, I did not open a case at the time and only shared this experience with one of the other participants on the show”, she said in the statement.

The star said that the assault had left her with immeasurable emotional scars for the past 6 years.

In the statement, she said: "In the past two month’s I have been served with letters from his attorneys to remove my tweets.

“A protection order was then applied for against me along with an interim order demanding that I delete my tweets and effectively attempting to silence me just after I found my voice to speak about my experiences.

“This culminated in an arrest warrant being issued against me and my subsequent imprisonment."

Taking to Twitter, the star said: “Lights finally back...managed to downgrade my dehydration migraine to a headache, with ONLY an icepack so far...also, the interim protection order against me was dismissed in court!”