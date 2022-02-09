Lerato Mvelase urges fans to never give up on their goals

Actress and television presenter Lerato Mvelase took to Instagram this week to remind fans of the importance of education. The “Seng'khathele” announced she is going back to school to complete her post-graduate diploma in business management.

“It took me 10 years to finish my communications degree, while everyone I started with finished in record time which was four years,” shared the star. She continued: “Moral of the story: never compare your situation to others because your circumstances are very different.” Mvelase also offered words of encouragement to many adults who may feel they are be too old to reach for their dreams.

She explained how she managed to find a balance between her career, studies and parenthood. “At that time, I was raising my kids, breastfeeding the other and working. It wasn’t easy, I felt like dropping out a lot of times but those little faces needed someone to look up to, needed inspiration and I had to make sure I’m that inspiration. “I have another goal ahead of me in 2022 with @regenesysbusinessschool #awakeningpotential and a year is all I have to achieve this vision.

“I know someone needed to hear this. Go for it mum, dad it’s never too late, our kids deserve it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @lerato_mvelase Mvelase is many among many local celebrities who, despite their fame and fortune, continue to pursue their educational goals. Music producer and record label owner Oskido recently announced he has enrolled for a project management course at the University of Pretoria.