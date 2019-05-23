Lerato Sengadi and HHP. Picture: Instagram

Lerato Sengadi shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram page on Wednesday regarding HHP's upcoming Lifetime Achievement Award at SAMA25. Taking to the photo-sharing site, Sengadi shared a photo of HHP at the SA Traditional Music Awards in 2017 where he received a Lifetime achievement award.

In the caption, she mentions that the award meant a lot for the "Bossa" rapper with regards to the "preservation of indigenous sounds & language".

She continued by sharing her excitement about Jabba's upcoming SAMAs Lifetime Achievement courtesy of RiSA and said that he is the first hip hop artist to receive the award and the youngest one-two.

Also, sharing she is "beyond blessed to have played a role in making this happen for him".

The SAMA25 takes place on May 31 and June 1 in Sun City, North West province. It will be broadcast live on June 1 on SABC1 at 8pm. Tickets to the show are available at Ticket Pro for R415.

See her full post below.