Lerato Sengadi on HHP's death: 'I still don't have closure'

Lerato Sengadi says he hasn’t even begun to grief for her late husband, hip-hop superstar Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo who committed suicide in October 2018. Speaking exclusively on "Eusebius McKaiser on 702", this week, Sengadi broke her silence on the ongoing legal battle between her and the Tsambo family. “When I married my husband, essentially he has a say in how I get buried and vice versa. I was supposed to be at least be consulted on what the buried process was, instead his corpse was stolen and buried without me seeing him. "How do I deal with that? How do you even recover from that, where the man that you’ve to send a decade with is taken and you never see him again. And they are buried where they never wanted to be buried, in a manner that they didn’t want. That in itself is painful, I didn’t have closure and it’s closure that I will never have," said Sengadi. Sengadi had again refuted claims that she kicked her stepson Leano out of the star's Randburg home. Instead, she told McKaiser that Lean was taken away from her.

"I have to deal with getting that (closure) for myself before even trying to figure how to grief...before I even try to how to grief the loss of my stepson who has been taken away from me.

"There are so many things that I need to figure out but what I do know is it starts with me knowing my rights, my husband’s legacy and Leano, those are the only things that matter to me right now.

She added: “It’s emotionally, spiritually, physically draining...it’s been a very painful 18 months where I have to deal with legal issues, where I’m supposed to be trying to grieve ...trying to figure out how my life looks like without the love of my life, my best friend, someone that I planned my whole future with.

"I had to put that healing almost on a back banner in order to focus on getting my rights as his wife and being able to do right by him and doing the things that I had promised to do for him."

She insisted that it’s her faith that has kept her strong.

“I pray. I go to therapy and I’m trying to figure it all out. Black widows have been treated in the most vile and inhumane and degrading way once their partner passes for decades...and this conversation is important because at some point we have to say enough is enough."

Reflecting on her love for her late husband, Sengadi said HHP was the "missing piece to the puzzle that was my life. He was the perfect fit."

And she added that she will continue to fight because this is what her husband would have wanted her to do.

Listen to the full podcast below:



