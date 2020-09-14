Lerato Sengadi pays moving tribute to HHP on his 40th birthday

Lerato Sengadi, widow of hip-hop legend Jabulani ‘HHP Tsambo, joined thousands of fans around Mzansi to celebrate what would have been the music icon's 40th birthday. The “Bosso Ke Mang” hitmaker committed suicide in October 2018, after battling with depression for many years. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Sengadi, shared a video clip of HHP performing one of his hits track “Lefatshe Le” at the historic Maftown Heights concert in 2017. Paying tribute to the king of hip hop, Sengadi wrote: “On this day a King, Icon, Legend, Blueprint, Healer, Teacher, Seer, Husband & Father was born. Happy Birthday Motho wa Motho. Ke go rata ka pelo le moya. 🕊🤍🕯🙏🏾 #Happy40thMotho” View this post on Instagram On this day a King, Icon, Legend, Blueprint, Healer, Teacher, Seer, Husband & Father was born. Happy Birthday Motho wa Motho. Ke go rata ka pelo le moya. 🕊🤍🕯🙏🏾 #Happy40thMotho A post shared by Lerato Kedibone Sengadi Tsambo (@leratolicious1) on Sep 13, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT Sengadi also took to Twitter to celebrate the life of Jabba and share with her followers some of the special moment she shared with him.

She wrote: “I miss this guy!!! #Happy40thMotho”

In another post she expressed: “Happy Birthday Motho waka.

I miss you insanely & still struggle with the fact that you’re not here, in the physical form...but I see, feel & hear you all around me always. My love 4 you will never change. My loyalty 2 you will never waiver. 2Day I celebrate you.I love you.“

She added: “One of my fave verses. One take, nothing written... KILLED IT LIKE THE KING HE IS!!!”

Social media has been flooded with tributes from fans and industry friends including Kaygizm, Cassper Nyovest, DJ Fresh, Kwesta and Zakes Bantwini as South Africa continues to celebrate the legacy of HHP.

“Today we remember #Hiphopantsula #JabbaForever #MotswakoMonday . I know it’s hard for many of us #RIPHHP,” commented Motswako legend Kaygizm.

“Happy Birthday to the Goat HHP. We love and miss you forever. My son almost shared a birthday with you. I'm gonna tell him all the great stories about how you put his Dad and many other men on. Thank you for everything Jabba!!!! #HappyBirthdayHHP,” wrote Cassper Nyovest.

“JABBA! #HappyBirthdayHHP one of the most selfless, cool and truthful humans I got to know. Happy birthday JABBA! Today I'll jamming your music just to celebrate you. #RestInPeace #HappyBirthdayJabba,” added Zakes Bantwini.

“Happy Birthday Grootman🙏🏾 The fact that I owed you a verse will never settle in my soul... I promise it was fire though..,” commented Kwesta.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY #JABBA!!!!” commented DJ Fresh.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, we look at Jabba's epic songs.

“Bosso Ke Mang”

“Tswaka”

“Love of My Liewe”

“Harambe”

“Music and Lights”