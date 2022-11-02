Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Lerato Sengadi reveals she wasn’t invited to HHP’s tombstone unveiling

Lerato Sengadi and HHP. Picture: Supplied

Published 2h ago

It has been four years since hip hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo died, and in his honour his family has unveiled a tombstone.

His family gathered for the special occasion, but his wife Lerato Sengadi-Tsambo was not a part of the moment.

Taking to Twitter, the public relations specialist revealed why she was not at the unveiling.

Sengadi shared that she was not invited to the unveiling, nor was she or her family informed about her husband’s unveiling.

“My family & I were NOT informed about my Husband’s unveiling. I had zero say or input on his tombstone or inscription. I was NOT invited,” she tweeted.

She also shared that she has not seen the late rapper’s son Leano in four years and only saw him on social media. “Like every1 on socials, it was my first time seeing Leano in 4yrs,” she shared.

A picture of Leano dressed in white standing next to artist Lerothodi “Towdeemac” Moagi has been trending on social media, with everyone weighing in on how he looks just like his father.

The former Morafe group member captioned the picture: “Leano is a spitting image of his father and he will soon be a mogul and continue the Legacy of his dad.”

Towdeemac on Instagram also shared images of himself and Jabba’s sister Ayanda standing in front of the unveiled tombstone, which bears one of his most famous pictures.

Since the late rapper’s death, Sengadi has found herself at loggerheads with the Tsambo family. Their lengthy legal battle around the couple’s customary marriage even went all the way to the Constitutional Court.

Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment digital magazine here.

