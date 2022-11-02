Lerato Sengadi reveals she wasn’t invited to HHP’s tombstone unveiling

It has been four years since hip hop superstar Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo died, and in his honour his family has unveiled a tombstone. His family gathered for the special occasion, but his wife Lerato Sengadi-Tsambo was not a part of the moment.

Taking to Twitter, the public relations specialist revealed why she was not at the unveiling. Sengadi shared that she was not invited to the unveiling, nor was she or her family informed about her husband’s unveiling. “My family & I were NOT informed about my Husband’s unveiling. I had zero say or input on his tombstone or inscription. I was NOT invited,” she tweeted.

She also shared that she has not seen the late rapper’s son Leano in four years and only saw him on social media. “Like every1 on socials, it was my first time seeing Leano in 4yrs,” she shared. Ok, lemme address this cos I’m being asked @ every given turn:



4) like every1 on socials, it was my first time seeing Leano in 4yrs — Lerato Motho Sengadi (@Leratolicious) November 1, 2022 A picture of Leano dressed in white standing next to artist Lerothodi “Towdeemac” Moagi has been trending on social media, with everyone weighing in on how he looks just like his father. The former Morafe group member captioned the picture: “Leano is a spitting image of his father and he will soon be a mogul and continue the Legacy of his dad.”

