Lerato Sengadi. Picture: Instagram

The late rapper Jabulani "HHP" Tsambo's widow, Lerato Sengadi, took to social media this week to mark three month's since the rapper's passing, and to share her grief with fans. It is believed Hip Hop Pantsula took his own life on 24 October 2018 after a lengthy battle with depression. At the time, his death sparked a conversation about the struggles of living with depression. Many fans and celebrities opened up about their own battles and encouraged people to seek help if they are suffering from depression.

Taking to Instagram, Sengadi first shared a photo of herself standing alone in tall grass. She captioned the image: "Feelin’ like Gina without Martin ...3 months ago on this exact day I spoke to u for the very last time before my life changed forever. I miss you (sic)".

In her second post, Sengadi said she's going to celebrate his life. She wrote: "Today I will play ur music for the first time in 90 days and sing along like I always did before. So if the tears wanna come back they’re just gonna have to wait until tomorrow because today I’m celebrating you Motho waka."



Sengadi also recently paid tribute to HHP by participating in the hashtag "10 Year Challenge". She shared a picture combo of herself and HHP dated "2008" and "2018". In the caption, she wrote: "I will always have the memories".



