Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson says Shona is in a 'better place and pain free'

Former “Rhythm City” actress Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson always took the late Shona Ferguson as a father figure after he married her mother, Connie, some 20 years ago. The two shared a close bond and judging from Lesedi’s latest Instagram post, she is in deep pain over the acting veteran’s death.

The Ferguson Films production boss died on July 27 from Covid-19-related complications after spending a week in ICU at Milpark Private Hospital. Lesedi’s post was accompanied by pictures of Shona as well as videos. In the caption she reminisced about all the things she will miss about him but said she understood that he is in a much better place and pain free. “I cannot tell you how I’m feeling but I’ve never known a pain like this. Sunrise: 30 April 1974. (7+4 = 11) Sunset: 30 July 2021 – 47 years old. (4+7 = 11). A true angel watches over us. We knew cos you were always bathed in light. The last video I took of you is frame 4. You were always fascinated by my English 😂 I never thought “double entendre” would be the last laugh we’d have.

“Thank you Fah, for loving us as loudly as you did. Thank you for never giving up on me even when I gave you many reasons to. “Thank you seeing a potential in me that I still cannot comprehend. Thank you for allowing me to put you onto some fire dishes. “Thank you for all the lessons you’ve taught us, in different ways. I’m comforted that you’re no longer in pain and you can rest easy, I just wish you were here with us.

“I wish I could laugh with you once again. I wish I could explain the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to you again. I wish I could DM you funny videos again. “I wish I could tell you about my dating woes until we found the right one. No man can measure up to you. “You set a very impossible standard. There was so much we still had to do together. While I can no longer do them with you, I’ll continue to do them FOR you”.

“I know you can feel my love from above. I know you’re stronger in heaven than you could ever be in this world. “The void you have left is gaping and permanent. The shoes we now have to fill is insurmountable, but we’ll try our best. “I’m not always going to get it right. But I promise I’ll keep trying.