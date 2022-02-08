Lesedi Matsunyane reacts to ‘prophet’ publicly ‘warning’ mom Connie Ferguson of ‘cancer’

Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson came out guns blazing after proclaimed ’Prophet’ Aaron Xhali delivered a “cancer warning” to her mother on Twitter. In the video clip shared on social media, the preacher is heard saying he’s sending a message from God, to make the former Generations actress aware that there is a “cancer developing" in her body.

He captioned the post: “Another Prophetic Warning for Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God.” "This is a warning from God. The first one was not taken seriously. I know you have lost your husband, Connie Ferguson. “This message was given 10 months back, to save the life of your loved one. I have another message for you: I see cancer in the left side, inside your breast," he said.

Watch the following video: Another Prophetic WARNING⚠️for Connie Ferguson to pay attention to God!!!



By: Prophet Aaron Xhali#Trending pic.twitter.com/BcxAmB2EjI — I AM MINISTRIES_PROPHET AARON (@IAMMINISTRIES08) February 5, 2022 The preacher’s message has stirred a lot of controversy and received mixed reaction on social media. Calling out the prophet, Lesedi wrote: “Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency & decorum. We have a lot to move forward from, as is.”

She added: “Ohhh we pay attention to God, alright; and for a "Man of God" you have very malicious intentions by using my family as clickbait. If your heart is as pure as what your calling requires you to be, you'd have found ANY OTHER WAY to deliver whatever message directly,” said Lesedi in response to the preacher’s message. Salacious at best. I don't care that we're public figures, have some kind of basic decency & decorum. We have a lot to move forward from, as is. — Sedii Matsunyane-Ferguson (@SediiMatsunyane) February 8, 2022 Tweeps shared Lesedi’s sentiments, stating that even if the prophecy was true, the preacher should have found a discreet way to deliver the message. “It is high time we learn to respect, not society or social streets, but God the Creator himself.A gift of prophecy is not a token of making followers or popularity fo urself! As u knw, God neva embarrasses widows or opharns,he protects them,”commented @Ingwekazi.

It is hightime we learn to respect, not society or social streets, but God the Creator himself.A gift of prophecy is not a token of making followers or popularity fo urself! As u knw, God neva embarrasses widows or opharns,he protects them — Ingwekazi (@Ingwekazi6) February 8, 2022 “U also chasing clout Prophet? How would u feel if someone had to say something similar about your loved one in public without consulting u nor them?” tweeted @Terry_Royaltee. U also chasing clout Prophet? How would u feel if someone had to say something similar about your loved one in public without consulting u nor them? pic.twitter.com/hDR67qzc5C — Dr Z⭕idberg ⚚ (@Terry_Royaltee) February 6, 2022 “Let the woman rest please, she's been thru a lot already,” added @Ntshovelo_M. Let the woman rest please, she's been thru a lot already — Ntshovelo Nash Mthombeni (@Ntshovelo_M) February 6, 2022 In May last year, a social media user @Rhadebelihle shared on Twitter that he predicted Shona Ferguson’s demise, two months prior to his passing.

“@Connie_Ferguson Your husband's life is in danger. I am not seeking attention if there was a better way of getting the message through it was gonna be easy to reach out to you private. “If you don't believe every word I say its ohkay. But for safety. Go to a traditionalist they will confirm. Tighten your family security. Make sure your family is protected especially your husband so he continues to live up to his calling as the chosen one. I thank you.” Both tweets come from @Rhadebelihle) May 19, 2021.

“When i saw this it broke my heart because all I wanted to do was to prevent this on the (19th of May 2021)💔💔 💔 am sorry I didn't try enough. 🙍#RIPShonaFerguson,” tweeted @Rhadebelihle. (The account is currently suspended) Though the tweets created a frenzy on social media, the Fergusons never responded to the claims.