Lesego Tlhabi shares fond memories of Riky Rick
Share this article:
South Africans continue to mourn the death of award-winning rapper Riky Rick.
The “Sondela” rapper died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was 34. He survived by his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.
One of his childhood friends, satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi, has come forward to share some fond memories of him.
Tlhabi and Makhado were friends from a young age because their mothers went to school together. And while Tlhabi still cannot fathom that her dear friend is gone, she holds on to the memory of when Makhado accompanied her to her matric dance.
Her stepmother, Redi Tlhlabi, is the one who reminded her of that occasion.
“We have been looking at your matric dance photos … you guys so young and beautiful … life and the stars just singing your beautiful names. Hurting for Rikhado’s family and all of you whom he loved so much. I’m sorry,” wrote Redi.
Lesego responded: “My forever friend that one. He came all the way from Joburg to Hilton, with my mom to be there with me this night. And he made it so much fun. Yoh ha.aaaa,” she said.
Babies 😭 My forever friend that one. He came all the way from Joburg to Hilton, with my mom to be there with me this night. And he made it so much fun. Yoh ha.aaaa 💔💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/C3suGwzsSs pic.twitter.com/DGHA866qnl— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) February 23, 2022
Makhado’s death shocked many people. He was preparing for his annual concert Cotton Fest. His team has not yet confirmed if the show will go on.
Below are more tributes for Riky Rick.
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Riky Rick 💔— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) February 23, 2022
What a loss. He was always good to me and supported me. He will be remembered through his music and humility. A true game-changer always looking to uplift the youth. #RIPRikyRick 💔🕊 pic.twitter.com/cz5sFisT6F
This was 2 weeks ago and was our last chat with Riky Rick... If he has touched you life, one way or another, you're going to keep bringing him back.. #RIPRikyRick ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/GddDCNQ3lm— SlikourOnLife (@slikouron) February 23, 2022
The EFF sends its condolences to the friends, family and colleagues of multi-talented artist Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 23, 2022
May his soul rest in perfect and revolutionary peace pic.twitter.com/TkzcSx4mY8
I spent 6 months on set with him in 2017 watching him go through this. His struggle and the pressure to continue to be Riky Rick through depression, weighed heavy. I wrote briefly about it at the time. And it later inspired #thegramsham podcast series. pic.twitter.com/b6WUh85k1C— Jo Lurie (@TheJoLurie) February 23, 2022
Big Zulu in tears talking about the passing & impact Riky Rick had in the SA music industry 💔🕊#RIPRikyRick #CottonFest2022 pic.twitter.com/w8luM5WPMJ— SA HIP HOP PARADISE (@Plug_Paradise) February 24, 2022