Lesego Tlhabi shares fond memories of Riky Rick

The “Sondela” rapper died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was 34. He survived by his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

One of his childhood friends, satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi, has come forward to share some fond memories of him.

Tlhabi and Makhado were friends from a young age because their mothers went to school together. And while Tlhabi still cannot fathom that her dear friend is gone, she holds on to the memory of when Makhado accompanied her to her matric dance.

Her stepmother, Redi Tlhlabi, is the one who reminded her of that occasion.