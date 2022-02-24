EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Lesego Tlhabi and Riky Rick. Picture: Twitter/@LesegoTlhabi.
Lesego Tlhabi and Riky Rick. Picture: Twitter/@LesegoTlhabi.

Lesego Tlhabi shares fond memories of Riky Rick

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

South Africans continue to mourn the death of award-winning rapper Riky Rick.

The “Sondela” rapper died in the early hours of Wednesday morning. He was 34. He survived by his wife, two children, his mother and five siblings.

One of his childhood friends, satirical comedian Lesego Tlhabi, has come forward to share some fond memories of him.

Tlhabi and Makhado were friends from a young age because their mothers went to school together. And while Tlhabi still cannot fathom that her dear friend is gone, she holds on to the memory of when Makhado accompanied her to her matric dance.

Her stepmother, Redi Tlhlabi, is the one who reminded her of that occasion.

MORE ON THIS

“We have been looking at your matric dance photos … you guys so young and beautiful … life and the stars just singing your beautiful names. Hurting for Rikhado’s family and all of you whom he loved so much. I’m sorry,” wrote Redi.

Lesego responded: “My forever friend that one. He came all the way from Joburg to Hilton, with my mom to be there with me this night. And he made it so much fun. Yoh ha.aaaa,” she said.

Makhado’s death shocked many people. He was preparing for his annual concert Cotton Fest. His team has not yet confirmed if the show will go on.

Below are more tributes for Riky Rick.

Riky RickDeaths and Tributes

Share this article: