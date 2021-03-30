Lesley-Ann Brandt says goodbye to her 'Lucifer' character

South African actor Lesley-Ann Brandt has wrapped her scenes on the final season of “Lucifer” and posted a message saying goodbye to her character Maze (Mazikeen). The final season of the hit supernatural series with the second part of season five is set to stream in May. Taking to her Twitter account, Brandt wrote an ode to her character Mazikeen, who she has portrayed since 2016. “Here we are, at the end of our journey you and I. We have laughed and cried, loved and lost and now we say goodbye, you and I. “Ever faithful to your story, ever faithful to your journey, your body, your heart. Never more to speak as you speak but never without your words. Grateful am I for seasons. Grateful I am for lessons. Grateful I am for challenges. Grateful I am.”

She continued: “Blessed are the memories we share, you and I. Your skin was my skin. Your heart IS my heart. Forever but no more, I loved you like no other. On this, our last day, I sit in immense gratitude that I told your story.

“Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, most importantly of LOVE. Never as close to another, but ready to love another, Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and I.

“For what was, what is and what is meant to be, THANK YOU ... for all of it.”

The “Spartacus: Blood and Sand” star goes on to thank the “Lucifer” cast and crew who she’s worked with over the years.

She also thanked the fans for their support since the show was initially cancelled at Fox Studios before it was picked up by Netflix for season four onwards, to finish off the show after a fan petition online.

“The ’Lucifer’ family has grown over the years and extends further than the WB [Warner Brothers] lot. It includes our Vancouver crew from season 1 & 2.

“Reflecting on the many faces, be it LA or Vancouver, what remains is we have been surrounded and supported by some of the most hard-working and talented individuals in our business, who've been on this crazy roller-coaster of cancellations, a formidable fan base and renewals.

“It then grew to include our Netflix family which fit like a glove when we moved over, finally to settle on a platform that expanded our world to include some 190 countries.

“It starts on the page and ends with what you see on screen, but it takes an entire family to make it so.

“I can't hug and thank you all individually but I'll say this. Thank you for helping become her. For working along side me, for showing up.

“I've made life-long friendships. I've learned some incredible lessons. I've grown and I'm a better artist and actress for knowing you. To the fans, none of it was possible without you.

“You embraced us and a demon with heart. I love you. Simply and deeply with my all, thank you.”

The date for the final season of “Lucifer” is yet to be set.