Letoya Makhene hits back at homophobic comments

Actress Letoya Makhene surprised many of her fans when she revealed earlier this year that she had found love in the arms of another woman.

As shocking as the news was for some, many other South Africans embraced her relationship with businesswoman Lebogang Keswa and have since shown their support. However, there seems to be some who throw nasty comments at the couple and the star is not here for it.

This week Letoya hit back at all the "questionable" comments and personal questions they get from strangers ever since she and Lebohang went public about their romance.

Taking to social media, the “Generations: The Legacy” actress made a mini public announcement to all the men who flood her DMs, TL and comments section, asking her what was “so special” about Lebo that she's dating her instead of men.

After being flooded with such questions, Letoya decided to set them straight once and for all.