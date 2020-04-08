Letoya Makhene hits back at those hating on her relationship

This comes after the actress confirmed that she was dating Lebohang last week.

Although many South Africans and fans of the star congratulated her on finding love, it seems that there have been naysayers who have used their voice to let Letoya know that they were not happy with her new relationship. Letoya Makhene has hit back at those hating on her relationship with businesswoman Lebohang Keswa.





Taking to Instagram, the former "Generations The Legacy" star said, “What can I say? A couple of days later, a million messages of congratulations and not forgetting the nasty naysayers and guess what? Nothing's changed. I love you all the same.”





“What a day this has been my love. Letoya Makhene, I’m in a peaceful place. Being with you really makes me feel peaceful and content. I really don’t want to hear what people have to say. The only thing that matters to me right now is you ... it’s us,” she wrote on Twitter.

Lebohang also tweeted a heartfelt messages to her partner, and slammed all those who had opinions about their romance.