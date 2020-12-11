Letoya Makhene preps for traditional wedding

Letoya Makhene and her fiancée Lebo Keswa are getting ready for their traditional wedding. Taking to her Instagram page, Makhene shared that she went shopping for gifts for her in-laws which is customary in African culture when families exchange gifts at the traditional wedding. In the post, she shared picture where she holds some of the blankets she bought and captioned the post: “Just dropped in at Shop 3 & 4 Showrooms on corner William Nicol and Leslie, Fourways, Sandton “Makoti has been given her list of gifts for the in-laws and I just wanted to spoil my new family with nothing but the best double-ply, mink blankets. @sesliblankets @mustafaseslim” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singer/Actress /Songwriter (@letoyamakhene) Recently the couple had tongues wagging after they posted some saucy pictures on Twitter with snaps of them looking all loved up on a couch.

While many cheered them for being open about how madly in love they were, trolls saw it as an opportunity to mock them for displaying too much affection in public.

Last month Lebo shared how she was interrogated by her family when she revealed her intentions to marry “another woman”.

She shared a photograph of herself, sitting with her uncle, in what looked like a tense meeting, and she explains how the meeting went.

She wrote: “This is my uncle and he’s one of two remaining eldest uncles we have in the family.

“On this day I had asked him for a meeting and told him I want to get married.

“I have never been this interrogated in my life.”

She continued explaining that she used the opportunity to educate her elderly uncle about her own sexuality.

The uncle thought same-sex marriages were things that are only done in movies.