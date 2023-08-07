Letoya Makhene-Pulumo hits back at report she was beaten by spouse: ‘My family and I will handle this with grace’

Former ‘Generations: The Legacy’ actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo has taken to her official Instagram account to address a recent media report that she was allegedly beaten by her partner Lebogang Pulumo-Makhene last month.
Sunday World reported that the Thespian was allegedly beaten almost to a pulp by Lebogang, which forced her to cut her signature dreadlocks.
The alleged violent incident also allegedly “left Letoya with two shiners and a punctured lung.”
Makhene-Pulumo must have come across all the comments on her Instagram post, where she was all boo'd up with her partner at a Netflix event celebrating women, and released a statement addressing the strong allegations.
Lebo.9481 commented: “According to Sunday World, she beats you to hell and back. Wena uthini ngalokh?” Lebo.9481 was not the only comment that showed concern for the actress, there were plenty more.
Makhene-Pulumo hit back at the media report, posting the Sunday World front page and listed all projects that she has been involved in the past month that could have been reported about instead of the “tacky write up”.
“Instead of being celebrated and getting good publicity for all this, Women's Month is the time that someone chooses to try to bring down and drag two Women who are Hardworking, Driven and Self motivated. Only you won’t win this one!!!” she lambasted.
“My family and I will handle this with grace, with our heads held up high and we will hold each other’s hands🙏🏽
“Frankly I’m getting tired of journalists from @thesundayworld calling me and my wife about one thing and then writing stories that have absolutely nothing to do with what they even called about.
“How is that ethical? You don’t even stop to think how your tacky write ups will affect our families, our work and our brands. What happened to investigating a story?
“So basically I can make up a lie about someone whose life I want to destroy and some journalist will happily write about it just because it’s possibly going to sell papers that we have to admit no one is interested in buying anymore.”
In response to one comment, Makhene-Pulumo said that she and her wife don’t owe anyone an explanation but each other. “They can talk all they like until we decide to part ways, our love for each other will stay as strong as it is now.”