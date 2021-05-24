Letoya Makhene takes to Instagram about her coming out as queer

From the moment her relationship was announced, it made headlines.

Many people questioned and spewed hate towards popular actress Letoya Makhene-Pulumo, and her then-girlfriend Lebo Keswa’s relationship.

Now happily married to Lebo, Letoya has opened up about being a proud queer woman, detailing the obstacles in her path.

Taking to Instagram last week, the ’Generations: The Legacy’ star, said despite the years of judgment and pointing fingers she had chosen to live her truth and love who she loved.

“People have chosen to judge me because I have chosen to live my life my way. People who have absolutely no understanding of even their own journey and where it is taking them have chosen to play God, and point fingers at me.

“Well, I have chosen to follow my heart and sometimes I have made bad choices. But in everything I’ve done, I’ve always been true to myself. I’ve always lived in my truth,” Letoya wrote.

The actress said that when she started dating Lebo, she was warned the relationship would ruin her career.

“I met an amazing yet complicated woman along my journey of life. I was told by many this would ruin my career and it should never come out.

“I tried to imagine myself in this ‘secret relationship’, and the complexities of not being able to freely be me, and to proudly love this amazing soul by my side.

“Gosh, just imagining this huge ‘secret’ literally sent my body into a state of heaviness.

“I knew immediately that harbouring such a secret would do me more of an injustice than simply living in my truth. I defied everyone around me,” said Letoya.

Letoya and Lebo tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony in December last year.

Taking to social media after the Sunday World made their relationship public, Letoya confirmed the pair were dating.

“It was only a matter of time before the world found out about us, Lebo Keswa. Here’s to our beautiful future together, my love,” Letoya said.