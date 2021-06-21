Letticia Bissondut is making waves on the LA acting scene

Local actress Letticia Bissondut is flying the South African flag high as she builds an acting career in Los Angeles - and working with top directors. The actress and photographer moved to LA a few years ago and has since bagged roles on shows such as “Shameless” where she played Aisha, and she was cast for “Masters of Sex”, which went viral within minutes of being released.

But the actress’s latest achievement was acting alongside international actor Kris Lemche in “The Wound”, which received many accolades including Dance of Cinema Film Festival and was selected for the Hollyshorts Film Festival. Letticia Bissondut in “The Wound”. Picture: Supplied “Working with Kris was so fun - he is an amazingly kind and generous actor. I came onto the project a little later than everyone else and so I was a little nervous. “Playing Anna was a great experience and challenging at times because of the genre of the film, and I love the role reversals in it.

“It’s quite important for me to choose challenging roles that bring out the best in me. “The entire crew was a dream to work with and the success of the film is a testament of that,” said Bissondut. She said she was grateful that it was nominated for film festivals and that people connected with it.

“I feel like love stories are universal and a lot of people resonated with the story. Hollyshorts Festival was a particularly great experience because we connected with our audience after the screening at the Q&A. “I heard first hand what resonated with people and what they loved, which any artist will tell you is an invaluable experience,” she said. Aside from these accolades, the actress has just wrapped a role in a series called “Strangers Never Again” and has other new projects that she is excited about.

“There are a few projects in the works at the moment that I am super-stoked about. Unfortunately, I can't say too much just yet,” she said. Talking about her return to South Africa, she said she hasn’t forgotten about her home and wants to return to work with local directors one day. “I love South Africa and the stories we are telling at the moment. There has been this keen interest in South African talent lately and the work that I am seeing brings me so much pride.