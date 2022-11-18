Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni gifts her grandmother a brand new car

Anyone raised by a grandmother will tell you that she will love you like her own. Grandmothers are our second mothers, and they are one of the few people who will love you unconditionally, that’s why they deserve their flowers while they can still smell them. Former Miss South Africa (2015) Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni recently returned home to Eldorado Park, South of Joburg, to gift her grandmother a brand new car.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a video posted on her social media pages, the model shared a special moment with her grandmother, Lola, who was so happy about the wheels her granddaughter bought for her. “It is only by the Grace of God that I am able to do this for my grandmother. Thank you for being Ouma Laurie (Lola) to me, your family, the church and the greater Eldorado Park. You deserve this, I love you!!! I am so grateful that I could spoil my ouma whilst she is still here on earth with us,” wrote Mthombeni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni (@liesllaurie) She managed to pull off the surprise with the help of her husband, Dr Musa Mthombeni. “To my amazing husband, thank you for helping me pull this off. I love you so much!” Her followers commended her for a job well done.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m crying, omg this amazing Liesl, Ouma did an amazing job raising you and your hubby is blessed to have someone with a heart like yours, equally yoked,” commented @toastedberry. Read the latest issue of IOL Entertainment’s digital magazine here.