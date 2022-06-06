‘Life With Kelly Khumalo’ S3 trailer drops

Get ready for a third season of “Life With Kelly Khumalo” on Showmax. Days after trending online, the award-winning singer dropped the trailer for her reality show, which bagged a 2021 South African Film and Television Award (Safta) for Best Soap Structured Reality TV Show.

The new season launches on July 5, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Season three promises to show Khumalo at her most real. She captioned her Instagram post with this season’s tagline: “Y’all gon know about me”. The new season trailer drops amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, which has seen Khumalo's name trend on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Voice Of Africa (@kellykhumaloza) In April, Netflix released a true-crime documentary series about the footballer’s death, “Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star”. “They hate the fact that I am the one who did not die that day,” the singer tells her friend Brenda Mtambo. Despite the ongoing conspiracy theories, her career is at an all-time high.

Her South African Music Awards (Sama) nominated album “The Voice of Africa” went gold, the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) nominated “Empini” became the biggest hit of her career and went quadruple platinum, “Esphambanweni” went double platinum and “Ngathwala Ngaye” went platinum. This season Khumalo will be spilling tea on Senzo’s family; Jub-Jub’s Mother’s Day posts on social media and cancel culture. Viewers will also see her continue with her therapy, parent Christian and Thingo and work on her relationships with her mother Ntombi and sister Zandi.

