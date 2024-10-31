Limpopo concert featuring Oscar Mbo and Mörda postponed due to safety concerns

Noko Resort, a venue located in Limpopo, announced on Thursday, October 31, that they have postponed the “Yebo God Summer” event, with the likes of Oscar Mbo, Mörda, QScotch and Miggs For Real set to perform, due to safety concerns. This comes after Mbo caused a stir online for allegedly sabotaging artists Limpopo Makhadzi and Kharishma.

Last month, Kharishma took to social media to express her despair after being forcibly removed from the stage by the DJ while performing. The incident, which has caused outrage on social media platforms, occurred at the Blouberg Spring Annual Festival, held at Senwabarwana Stadium in Limpopo. Following the social media uproar, Mbo expressed his apologies in the comment section of Kharishma’s post.

He blamed the promoter of the event for his actions, noting that the communication they had with the promoter of the event and the change of times was not clearly communicated. Earlier this month, Mbo found himself in another performance incident with Makhadzi. South African record producer and DJ, Oscar Mbo. Picture: Instagram/oscarmbo Makhadzi also took to social media to express her frustration and apologised to her fans after Oscar allegedly sabotaged her performance at the Cultural Urban Festival Africa (Cufa) in Mangaung.

Oscar clarified the situation and noted that it was also a result of poor coordination by the event organiser. He claimed there was an agreement to divide their performance times equally as Makhadzi had arrived late. Despite his apology, fans of the artists have called for Oscar to be banned from performing in the province. In a lengthy statement, the team at the resort wrote: “In light of recent events, we at Noko Resort have made the difficult decision to postpone our highly anticipated event, originally scheduled for Saturday, 2 November 2024.

“This decision comes after thorough deliberation and in response to threats directed toward one of our main performers. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of everyone involved - our loyal patrons, talented performers, partners and dedicated staff. “We understand the excitement that has surrounded this event, and we know how much our guests were looking forward to it. “Please rest assured that we share your disappointment, as we too, were eagerly preparing for an unforgettable experience. At this time, however, we must act responsibly to ensure that we provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noko Resort (@nokoresort) After their announcement on social media platforms, the news quickly went viral causing mixed reactions among South Africans. Some noted that Mbo should be forgiven because he apologised while others said the “Yes God" hitmaker deserves what's happening to him.

Others noted the brawl would cause conflict among cultures. One user wrote: “This will also affect Makhadzi and Kharishma in other provinces, not good at all.” A second user wrote: “And what Limpopians are rallying for, they mean business. They can do him dirty.”