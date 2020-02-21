Linda Mtoba lashes out at fans sneakingly snapping her tot









Linda Mtoba. Picture: Instagram At what point do fans draw the line when it comes to the lives of celebrities, especially where the children are concerned? Local actress and new mom Linda Mtoba lashed out to fans trying to take pictures of her daughter "Bean" in public without her consent. Mtoba, popularly known as "Mrs Husband” spoke up about fans invading her daughter’s privacy, pleading with her fans to stop sneakingly snapping her tot. Taking to Twitter, she wrote:“Traveling with Bean & ppl trying to steal pics of her is the worst. I have no issues with coming to greet her, she’s a very friendly baby. But stealing pics is low. Stop that."

Traveling with Bean & ppl trying to steal pics of her is the worst.

I have no issues with coming to greet her,she’s a very friendly baby.

But stealing pics is low. Stop that. — Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) February 20, 2020

Rallying behind the former "Isibaya" actress, fans expressed their rage and disappointment at the behaviour from people, with many reminding fellow citizens about the "right to privacy," while others condemned the act, labelling it, pure disrespect.

What’s wrong with people ??? How do you try take pictures of someone’s baby??? 😡😡😡 Celebrity or not!!! Wtf — IG:kat_tshabalala (@Kat_Tshabalala) February 20, 2020

Sies. Please refuse next time, they'd rather say you are a b🤬.... If you were ready to put her out there, you would. Protect your child Queen — Her Royal Highness👸👑 (@ZoliBee) February 20, 2020

I’m so upset about this @Linda_Mtoba 😰😰. So sorry. Wow😢 — Boitumelo Gumede (@Boitumelo_Gumz) February 21, 2020

To think they’d also want the same privacy afforded to them if they needed/wanted it but don’t wanna give it to you. We can be so inconsiderate! — theKGB (@kgabo19) February 20, 2020

Disrespectful — Miss Lelo (@MsLeloB) February 20, 2020

In October "The River" star announced birth of her daughter when she posted a black-and-white picture of the baby girl’s hand with the caption, ’03|10|19.’

The doting mom has since been careful as she continues to share just adorable snaps of her daughter, without fully exposing the daughter to the public.



