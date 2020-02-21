At what point do fans draw the line when it comes to the lives of celebrities, especially where the children are concerned?
Local actress and new mom Linda Mtoba lashed out to fans trying to take pictures of her daughter "Bean" in public without her consent.
Mtoba, popularly known as "Mrs Husband” spoke up about fans invading her daughter’s privacy, pleading with her fans to stop sneakingly snapping her tot.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote:“Traveling with Bean & ppl trying to steal pics of her is the worst. I have no issues with coming to greet her, she’s a very friendly baby. But stealing pics is low. Stop that."