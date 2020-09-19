Linda Mtoba launches foundation to help needy children

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, local stars including actress Thando Thabethe, radio host Mantsoe Pout and renowned record producer DJ Black Cofee helped raise funds to help people who were unable to work and earn an income during the national lockdown. Now, award-winning actress Linda Mtoba is also lending a hand and through her new foundation, she hopes to reach even more people. “The River” actress took to social media on Friday to announce that she has launched the Linda Mtoba Foundation to assist children and young people from disadvantaged communities. The foundation’s goal is to help bring about change through the curation of socio-economic platforms targeted at the children and youth of South Africa. She wrote: “This year has been one of the most challenging years… all through this I realised and saw first hand just how much help is needed.

“Just how much the next person needs another and just how much our children need us. Our children need us the most where their voices are often unheard and their needs at times overlooked, but they too have championed on through adversity.

“This is why I’ve taken it upon myself to create The Linda Mtoba Foundation that will give power to those little voices unheard that will be of aid to those who need support to overcome challenges or to help them reach their full potential.”

Fans and industry friends congratulated Mtoba on the initiative.

“Truly amazing! Congratulations!! I’m praying for you get to reach and change as many lives as possible. Amen. 🙏🏽❤️,” commented choreographer Bontle Modiselle.

“❤️ Congratulations!!” commented actress and TV host Kayise Ngqula.

“Yes to this!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented rapper and reality TV star Boity Thulo.

“Halala💃 let’s change lives sis! Well done😍,” commented actress Winne Ntshaba.

“Congratulations Beautiful! ❤️,” commented TV host Lootlove.