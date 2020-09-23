Linda Mtoba sets up bursary fund for children in need

Local actress Linda Mtoba has decided to give back by empowering young children with the tools they need for a brighter future. On Tuesday, she announced that she was setting up a bursary fund for young children whose parents could not afford private schooling. Through the recently launched Linda Mtoba Foundation, the star revealed that she will assist children and young people from disadvantaged communities. Taking to social media, the former “Isibaya” star unveiled her first project: the foundation is offering full and partial bursaries for private schools across KwaZulu-Natal. She wrote: “In our efforts to uplift and change the lives of children, we have launched a bursary fund. So we begin …Education is one of the most necessary tools to equip young lives for a better tomorrow. By changing a child’s life we change our world for the better.

“This pandemic has left many families affected and we hope this bursary fund will assist in providing for these families and their children by ensuring a better future and education for their child.”

Bursaries and partial bursaries are available to grades 1 to 7.

How to apply for the bursary:

Send an email to [email protected]) or send a WhatsApp to 066 316 9740. Parents are encouraged to send their child's latest report as well as a detailed explanation or a one-page essay as to why your child deserves this bursary.

The essay must be accompanied by a one-minute video of the child to demonstrate their skills or talent.

The closing date is October 16.

Fans and industry friends applauded Mtoba on her pioneering initiative.

"This is so awesome Linda … so proud ❤️🙌🏾," commented television host Ayanda Thabethe.

"This is brilliant," added actress Dineo Langa née Moeketsi.

"Congratulations 👏👏👏👏," wrote actress and film-maker Salamina Mosese.

"This is amazing! YOU are amazing! 💛," praised celebrity chef and television host Zola Nene.

"You’re doing amazing!!!" wrote singer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle.