Lira excited about SAMA nomination amid healing from a stroke

Award winning musician Lira, who recently suffered a stroke and has been out of the industry since, has been nominated for a South African Music Award alongside DJ Maphorisa for the “Remix of the Year” category. Lira’s 2013 song, “Feel Good” was given an exciting amapiano remix by the talented DJ Maphorisa last year and has received great reviews since.

Lira and DJ Maphorisa go up against Manyelo Dafro ft Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo for “Ladon” by Sun-El Musician, Azana and Da Capo for “Uhuru”; Da Capo, Josiah De Disciple and Boohle for “Mama” and DJ Cleo for “Gcina Impilo Yam” by Bucy Radebe. The songbird took to Instagram to share the announcement with her fans, adding that she is slowly but surely on her way to recovery. “Such special news right now. 🙏🏾☺️. Just received a SAMA nomination for my remix done by @djmaphorisa! I’m very well, slowly, slowly recovering! #FeelGood15,” Lira posted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) Producer Carol Bouwer commented: “Just seeing your post warms my heart ❤️ good to know that the recovery is going well angel 🙏🏽.” Thami Ngubeni wrote: “Singing La La La La Laaaaa….La La La La La La La 💃🏾🎉🥰🔥💐💝❤️ Congratulations Gorgeous…we are grateful for steady but sure recovery #FeelGood15.” And lucky__khumalo said: “We can't wait to fill up the venue when you ready, one post we'll be there.... Speedy recovery, we love still.... ❤️❤️🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌.”

In April, Lira was in Germany for a performance when she suffered a stroke which affected her ability to communicate and impacted her speech, since then she has made great strides in her recovery. Two weeks ago she posted on Instagram: “Dear Fam, Thank you for your overwhelming love , support and prayers. I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. “The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however I am making lots of progress every day. I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery. Please keep your prayers coming, I can’t wait to be back soon. All my love. #LetThereBeLight L.”