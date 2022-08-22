Lira is ‘alive and kicking’ 5 months after she suffered a stroke

Multi-award-winning singer and songwriter Lira is keeping her spirits up after she suffered a stroke, which resulted losing her speech, about five months ago. Taking to her Instagram on Monday, the “Feel Good” hitmaker revealed to her fans and followers that she is making “incredible progress” while she continues to take a sabbatical.

She wrote: “5 months and still alive and kicking.” “I’m grateful for the gift of life. I’m making incredible progress and enjoying the much-needed break. “One lesson I’ve learned is to slow down, smell the roses and savour each moment,” added Lira.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) In May, the Joburg-born star expressed her gratitude to her supporters for their love and support, since the news of her stroke broke. “I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. “The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day,” said Lira.

In April, Lira’s family released a statement announcing that the world-renowned vocalist had been hospitalised after suffering a stroke while she was in Germany, where she was due to perform. “As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” read the family statement. Lira has since been her fans on the loop with regards to her healing process.

She recently shared a video of herself during a rehearsal with Mzansi Youth Choir, also assuring her fans that she will be back on stage soon. She captioned the post: “During rehearsal of Return to Me, featuring @mycsoweto 😍🙏🏾. Speech is challenging but I can still sing. #ThrowBackFriday.” In another post, the "Rise Again" singer celebrated three years of becoming the first African star to have a Barbie doll in her honour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @Miss_Lira Loves Life/Nature (@miss_lira) The doll formed part of Barbie's 60th anniversary Shero campaign, which was created to inspire girls across a wider spectrum. “I’m deeply honoured to be Barbie’s first African role model and am excited to align with brand that is on a mission to show girls more diverse role models,” said Lira at the time. “I have always been someone who endeavours the celebration of my skin tone and natural hair, and it is amazing to see this reflected in my doll. This is an enormous gesture and affirmation that the world is celebrating Africa for who we are, and I am very grateful.”