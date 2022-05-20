Lira is recovering well after recent stroke

Lira is well and on her way to a full recovery. The world-renowned singer and songwriter took to her Facebook page on Friday to give her fans an update on her recent health scare.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lira suffered a stroke, which resulted in her loss of speech, while she was in Germany, where she was scheduled to perform. In her post, the “Feel Good” hitmaker thanked her fans for their “overwhelming love, support and prayers”. “I am recovering well. Physically I have been unaffected, I am strong and healthy. The stroke has unfortunately affected my speech, however, I am making lots of progress every day,” said Lira.

“I will be taking some time to focus on my recovery. Please keep your prayers coming, I can’t wait to be back soon. All my love.” Fans and friends of Lira followers took to the comment section of the post to share their messages of love and well wishes for the singer. Media personality and author Basetsana Kumalo wrote: “God bless you, sweetheart, He’s got you in the palm of His hand. ❤️❤️❤️”

Story continues below Advertisement

“Look at u nana. It was beautiful the other day. I’m so proud of you and we keep praying. #LetTheBeLight,” commented radio and television presenter Penny Lebyane. “Praying for your full recovery Sis ❤️🙏🏽 lots of love,” added gospel star Ntokozo Mbambo. In April, Lira’s family shared the devastating news of the singer’s stroke in a statement issued on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

“As Lira’s family, we would like to take this opportunity to share some recent developments regarding Lira’s health. Lira recently travelled to Germany for performance but unfortunately suffered a stroke whilst there. “As a result, her ability to communicate, in particular, her speech, has been impacted,” read the statement. The family also announced that Lira was undergoing treatment and she would be taking some time off from her music and the spotlight to focus on her full recovery.

Story continues below Advertisement

“That said, Lira is in good spirits and is surrounded by her loving family and close friends as she journeys towards a full recovery,” read the statement. Lira, who recently partnered with MyMastery, told IOL Lifestyle she wants to help upcoming artists build sustainable careers. As a master of the art of performance, Lira offered young creatives valuable and practical tips on how to survive the industry.