LISTEN: AKA teases new song 'Tears Run Dry' supposedly about Anele Tembe

Rapper AKA has teased his fans with the draft of a song that is supposedly about his late fiancée, Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe. The star, who returned to social media last week, has been sharing snippets of what he’s been getting up to, from playing Monopoly with family and friends to spending time in the studio.

This past weekend, the “Casino” hitmaker posted videos on his Instagram stories showing himself in the studio working on a song titled “Tears Run Dry”. Still in a draft phase, the lyrics, sung and rapped by AKA, speak about nothing being able to replace a woman. “First thing on my mind, when I wake up. Nothing else can replace her, wish I could break down and cry but all my tears run dry”, he sings.

AKA then raps, “I saw you in my dreams, baby that’s why I’m too terrified to go to sleep.” See below: 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hWLyMmfXvq — K’teezy (@kteedladla) June 12, 2021 Anele died after an incident at the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town where she fell from the 10th floor.

Police have opened an inquest docket to probe her death. Last month AKA sat with broadcaster Thembekile Mrototo in his home in Johannesburg where he discussed his “tumultuous“ relationship with Anele and the events leading up to her tragic death. AKA told Thembekile that Anele had threatened to kill herself by jumping over the balcony.

“We had been having a particularly difficult week in our relationship, lots of arguments and disagreements. “We sat down and we spoke and we started disagreeing again and things got heated. “When things took a turn I decided that I should remove myself from the situation.

“I decided that I would book myself into another room and hopefully things will simmer down. “I left the room but went back because I had taken her phone and we argued and then Anele had kind of threatened to kill herself, to jump off the balcony,” said AKA. He said that he called the hotel reception for security and while the events are blurry, he remembered walking out of the bathroom and not seeing Anele anywhere in the room.

According to the star, he walked to the balcony and saw Anele’s body on the street below. When asked what issues the couple were talking about, AKA said he did not want to bring them up but described the relationship as “tumultuous”. “It was like any other relationship in which there were problems, insecurities.”

Speaking about images and videos that were released in early May, in which AKA is seen punching a door down to gain access to Anele who had locked herself up, away from him. AKA said: “I know what it looks like, I understand that I need to own that, I regret (it) and it’s not something that I am proud of but I am not an abuser. “I would not abuse Anele, I treated her like gold.” At Anele’s funeral last month, her father said that his daughter was not suicidal, nor did she take her own life.

However, he did allude to substance abuse. “Of course we must as a matter of extreme priority deal with the scourge that bedevils our youth – alcohol and drugs,” he said. When asked if drugs were involved in their relationship, AKA said “Have I tried drugs before? Yes, I have, I can say that without question. On the part of Anele, I am not going to speak on that.”