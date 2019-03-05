Somizi. Picture: Instagram

Local entertainer Somizi has pulled out of the upcoming West Ink hosted event set to take place in Cape Town in May. Talking about the alleged video of Mampintsha physically abusing Babes Wodumo on the 'Metro FM Breakfast Fresh Show' on Monday, Somizi shared his thoughts on the ongoing saga with the video.

In his Woooooo Shem segment, Somizi starts by lamenting that a big part of the country was feeling distraught on Monday.

Stating that his Woooooo Shem goes to Mampintsha after he woke up to the news of the alleged abuse video saying,"this has been happening far too often and for way too long that she at a point now when she knows it's gonna come so let me put evidence and go live".

Somgaga along with co-host DJ Fresh discuss the nature of abuse and that Babes going live was a cry for help.

DJ Fresh then played the audio from the video live on air with a trigger warning beforehand. Following this, Somzi mentions that he was booked for a show by Mampintsha for an upcoming gig taking place in Cape Town in May and announced that he is pulling out of the show.

Listen below:

'Baynomoya' gqom star Busiswa also replied to a tweet asking her and Distruction Boyz to also pull out of an upcoming West Ink show with her simply saying "Yep, I'm out."