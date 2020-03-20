LISTEN: Somizi drops a bop, spreads powerful message about coronavirus

Radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung joins thousands of celebrities across the globe in the quest to curb the spread of the coronavirus. With all the tension surrounding the seriousness of the coronavirus, trust South Africans to find a lighter side of things. Humour seems to be the coping mechanism in Mzansi. Taking to his Instagram page, Somgaga breaks into a song, reiterating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration for social distancing and all the health measure that needs to be taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus. This follows the president's announcement on Sunday, declaring the coronavirus pandemic a national state of disaster.

In a video posted on Thursday, the "Idols SA" judge is heard singing: "Ezindlini kula uzo’sthola khona...corona corona, asisahambi amaphathi ngenxayakho...ee ee… asisa hambi amaclub ngenxayakho...he bathi sanitize and wash your hands all day...he bathi clean your surface...be careful when you sneeze...he bathi sneeze in your elbow...never hug me...bathi wave at a distance just t be safe...corona corona asisahmbi imingcwabo...ngenxayakho. Asihambi imishado ngenxayakho."

He pauses and says: "On a very serious note... I would like to encourage all personalities, influential people in their community, you don’t have to be a celebrity, if you have a voice...use it and spread the news and guidance to people who may not have access to social media."

"The Living the Dream with Somizi" star made emphasis on the elderly, children and families who do not have access to the information regarding preventative measure to curb the virus.

He reminded his fans and followers that they are still people in our communities with no internet access, cell phones, radios or even television sets.

So, this message is for those with the correct information to share it with those who are less privileged. In this speech, Somgaga urged members of those communities to visit such families and spread the word.

"Go to them. Assist them with information to clarify some of the myths surrounding the disease," he said.

"We don’t want people to be paranoid or even worst start to believe myths like “it only affects rich people," he reiterated.

He also encouraged the government to extend their campaign.

“I urge the Department of Health, Department of Social Development, The Presidency, I plead with you to extend it physically as well, do roadshows, whether it’s mobile announcements, workshop."

And then he had to add some spice spice, challenging the government to apply efforts similar to those of elections.

He expressed: “You see how you campaign for elections, ni hamba ni sirasela estradeni ( making all the noise in the streets urging people vote for you), please do the same with the coronavirus awareness. And you want people like myself and other personalities for free...no one should be paid for this. We are all in this together….Let us help each other.”

